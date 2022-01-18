news, local-news,

ACCLAIMED Sydney party band the Enormous Horns will herald the return of one of the Orange social scene's blue ribbon events, the Ronald McDonald House gala ball. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the RMH Charities ball will return to the Orange Function Centre on March 12 RMHC Orange executive officer Rebecca Walsh said she was looking forward to the return of the charity's major fundraiser. "We're really excited that after two years we can come together to support Ronald McDonald House and the families that utilise the service," Ms Walsh said. "It's been a tough two years for everyone in our community, this is a major fundraiser on our calendar and to be be able to hold our signature event is an enormous boost for us." All money raised at the ball remains in Orange to support families from rural and regional NSW who come to Orange for their child's specialist treatment at the Orange Hospital. Chair of the ball committee Michelle Smith said there would be change in format this year. "We understand the difficulties of getting whole tables together, so anyone wishing to attend our ball can book as individuals, as couples or right up to a table of 10," she said. Mrs Smith said rural families face their own unique set of challenges when it comes to accessing treatment for babies, children and adolescents at Orange Hospital. "The tyranny of distance is very real for many families, which means they have to put work on hold and make arrangements for the care of other siblings when a child needs specialist care in Orange. By offering family rooms that sleep up to six people we can keep our families together and close to the hospital," she said. Executive Officer of RMHC Orange Rebecca Walsh said ball goers can expect the same fabulous food as in previous years. "We have a great diversity of chefs, and they will all bring their own touch to the menu which will be predominantly local produce," Ms Walsh said. Since the house opened, 973 families have stayed for a total of 7983 nights. More than half of these accommodation nights have been for families whose child or adolescent is experiencing a mental health crisis. This has meant a saving in accommodation alone of $1,195.950 for families. Mrs Smith said anyone who is unable to attend the ball but would like to support the Orange house may like to consider supporting families through the Pledge system of donating the cost of one night's accommodation for a family which is $138. Tickets for the ball are on sale through the online booking agency Tix 123 and ball-goers are being urged to book early as numbers are be limited. The link to book for the ball is: https://www.123tix.com.au/events/23841/the-gala-ball

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/4f4f9648-302e-4a1d-9536-2580893d77cb.jpg/r0_12_589_345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg