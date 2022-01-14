news, local-news,

Bras N Things has been confirmed as the newest shop for the Orange City Centre. Orange city Centre manager Nicole Chapman confirmed the lingerie business will open inside the shop that was until this week occupied by MyHouse next to Big W. My House ceased trading at the Orange City Centre on Tuesday after a bid to clear all its remaining stock due to the lease expiry. Any remaining stock was sent to other stores. However, Mrs Chapman said Friday is officially last day of the lease Mrs Chapman said the Bras N Things fit out is due to start in early February. The lingerie franchise has previously had a shop at the Metro Plaza in Orange and currently Vivid Black, which also stocks prosthesis for women who've had breast cancer, is the only other shop that exclusively sells lingerie. is expected to open at the Orange City Centre in early March although an opening date has not yet been released. Elsewhere in the centre, Strandbags has moved in from its former Summer Street location and Price Attack is expanding. Mrs Chapman said the haircare and beauty shop will expand by about 40 square metres. "They are expanding their existing shop which is located next to Strandbags," she said. "They have moved next door to Sanity temporarily whilst they undergo fit out works. Once complete, they will move back in with their brand new store. This is expected late February [or] early March." Bras N Things and MyHouse were approached for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/15598d45-2de3-4860-8d4a-bc6ec5eb91a4.JPG/r0_825_4751_3509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg