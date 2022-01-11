news, local-news,

Keeping the kids entertained in the school holidays just got a little easier. Orange City Council's school holiday activity program has kicked off, with plenty on offer for children of all ages. Orange City Library, Orange Regional Museum, Orange Regional Gallery and Orange Youth Hub are offering a bumper program of events over the next three weeks, most of which are free to attend. The library is once again hosting its One Library One Book Kids program, with a range of activities based on the heartwarming read Pawcasso by Remy Lai. Children can borrow a copy from the library and join in the fun, including video chats with the author and a pet portrait workshop. Other activities at the library these holidays include LEGO making, tech toys and robotics, science experiments, sewing, a cardboard armour challenge and a Toonworld graphic novel workshop. Orange Regional Museum is offering school holiday activities based on its exhibition Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s; while the newly renovated Orange Regional Gallery is holding a collage and sculpture workshop inspired by the Karla Dickens' exhibition A Dickensian Sideshow. For young people aged 12-24, the Orange Youth Hub is open from noon to 8pm each weekday to hang out. Upcoming activities include a colour run, water games, mural painting, multicultural cooking, gaming and movies, as well as sports such as touch football, basketball, ping pong and bubble soccer. For a full program visit the school holiday events calendar on council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/56fdbbe2-dcc6-4726-9e2b-56ba7eed4526.JPG/r0_301_4288_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg