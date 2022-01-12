news, local-news,

EVOKING old memories or creating new ones, either way the Lachlan Valley Railway is offering a unique experience when its train pulls out of Orange's East Fork depot for the first time on Australia day. LVR secretary-treasurer John Healey said establishing an operating base at Orange's East Fork had been a 10-year journey for the LVR, made tougher by the challenges tourism groups were facing in the shadow of the pandemic. Pulled by the 4464 diesel locomotive, which was put into service in 1966, the Australia Day return-trip will leave East Fork depot at 11am and arrive at Stuart Town at 11.57am. "One of the things I've noticed about people who come and ride our trains is it takes them back to a time when they used to catch the train, say home from boarding school, that sort of thing," Mr Healey said. "A mate of mine was in one of carriages the other day and said he reckoned he used to catch it home from uni in Newcastle. It evokes those memories and those kinds of emotions. "Some of the kids that come and ride these trains, it might be the first time they've ridden on a train, let alone a train you can open the windows. You can't do that anymore." Tickets are on sale for the ride, which also offers an opportunity to book for lunch at Stuart Town's Ironbark Inn. Alternatively, passengers can bring a hamper to eat along the way, and BYO is permitted on the train only, which will depart Stuart Town at 3.30pm. For COVID-19 safety, passengers can book for couples, families of four or take a whole compartment for up to eight people. This is a COVID-safe event. For information and tickets, visit lvr.com.au LVR chairman Ross Jackson said the ride marked a milestone for the historic rail group. "I am proud to see that we achieved this goal, especially with the recent challenges all tourism organisations have faced," he said. "To all of our volunteers, supporters and community organisations who helped us on this journey, thank you. Come for a train ride and support a new chapter of rail heritage in the Central West." Mr Jackson said Work for the Dole participants had bolstered the volunteer track gang over the past six months to ready the former government railways depot at East Fork for the arrival of carriages and locomotives to run the Aussie Day train, the first of many planned for this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/2b297a0f-724f-4acb-9432-4a88223559fe.JPG/r3_58_1134_697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg