news, local-news,

A Keno player in the tiny town of Portland has landed himself a million-dollar prize after winning a 10-spot Keno game last Friday night. The Central Tablelands resident held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in draw 839, drawn on January 7, taking home $1,050,951.80. However, how they plan to enjoy their Keno prize will forever be a mystery as they have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private. The winning Keno entry was purchased at Portland RSL Sport Recreation Club, 10 Wolgan Street, Portland. Portland RSL Sport Recreation Club president Denis Kelly said the entire team was celebrating the million-dollar win. "What a fantastic prize to win," he said. "I was in the club when the 10 Spot went off and everyone was so excited. It's a big win for Portland, so as you can imagine, it's the talk of the town. "We're all so happy for the winner and hope they can use their prize in some exciting ways. "Big wins like this are not only great for the winner, but our venue and the community, so hopefully we have another soon." Keno spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said discovering the life-changing win was sure to put a smile on the mystery winner's face. "While we may never know how this winner plans to enjoy their prize, we have no doubt they are walking around today grinning from ear to ear after discovering their win," she said. "Other winners tell us they use their windfall to help their families, buy a new house, upgrade their home with renovations or splurge a new car. "However our winner chooses to use their prize, we hope they enjoy the winning feeling as long as they can." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

