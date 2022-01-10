sport, local-sport,

ONE of the best team bowling efforts of the 2021-22 season across all formats has seen St Pat's Old Boys take out Saturday's Royal Hotel Cup game against City Colts. All five Saints bowlers picked up at least one wicket as the team rolled Colts for just 80, then chased down the target with four wickets and 14 deliveries up their sleeve. The result means that the Saints will be taking part in another Royal Hotel Cup finals series, adding to their victory over CYMS a week before Christmas, and ensuring they can't finish lower than second. For Colts, the defeat puts the top two out of their reach with a game still to play. Saints captain Adam Ryan said the toss had extra value given the wet weather conditions. "It was one of those ones where the toss was an important one to win. From the game earlier in the day it was definitely a difficult pitch to bat on after the rain. We were fortunate enough to win the toss, we had a bowl first and the conditions improved throughout the day," he said. "The bowlers did a great job and I think the early wickets we got when we were bowling helped to set up the match." Pat's were down on bowling stocks for the game, with Mitch Taylor and Jack Goodsell unavailable, but the club's bowling depth was on show on Saturday afternoon. "I was a bit worried going into the match with our two opening bowlers out. Mitch is on holidays and Jack has been injured for a while now, but looking at how the pitch played and the fact that Percy [Raveneau] got 2-7 off his four in the previous game, I went into the game thinking that it could suit the medium pacers. "I was lucky with the way it fell that it was a good deck for taking the pace off. That really suited the bowlers that we had." Colts lost their in-form big hitter Henry Shoemark (1) early on while remaining opener Myles Smith (13) tried to emulate his round one knock before he fell at the hands of Mat Skinner. Josh Toole (0) and Dan Casey (2) fell quickly but helpful middle order efforts from Pat Hill (22) and Aaron Seymour (19), along with a late effort from Tom Murray (13), gave Colts something to defend. Bowlers Skinner (2-10), Matt Fearnley (2-13), Connor Slattery (2-15), Nic Broes (2-22) and Angus Parsons (1-17) all had reasons to be pleased with the day with the ball. A big start with the bat from Broes (36 from 27) eased any concerns of early pressure mounting on the Saints. The dismissals of Andrew Brown (9), Jacob Hill (2) and Cooper Brien (2) over the space of just six runs turned up the pressure a little. But Bailey Brien (11) and Angus Parsons (10 not out) helped the finish the chase. Nick Babcock (3-23) was the pick of the Colts bowlers.

