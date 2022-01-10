news, local-news,

The winner of the 2021 Rural and Remote Medical Service's Integrated Rural Health Award is Orange-based Angela Hubbard from PhyzX2U for her tireless work to improve access to allied health services in rural and remote communities. "Disease prevention and chronic disease management rely on rural and remote people having access to high quality and regular allied health care services, but these services are often inconsistent or simply do not exist in many rural and remote areas" she said. "Patients either go without access to the care they need, which has serious implications for their long term health outcomes, or they are forced to travel long distances to major cities increasing out of pocket costs to access health care and increasing the risks associated with travel in country areas." As senior leader with PhyzX, she heads up PhyzX2U, which works with rural and remote communities to identify ways to bring allied health services into small towns. In 2019, she began a collaboration with RARMS and the University of Sydney in Orange to explore new hybrid models of team based care. RARMS CEO Mark Burdack said when the RARMS board considered the nominees for the 2021 Integrated Rural Health Award Ms Hubbard was the stand-out.. A new licensed cafe has opened in Lords Place in the shop once operated by Chocolat. Corina Kenny opened Happy YoYo on Thursday and said the business name came from her young granddaughter's pronunciation of Happy Birthday. "She says Happy YoYo, there's nothing happier than a little baby singing Happy YoYo," Ms Kenny said. Ms Kenny said she calls the business a licensed cafe because people can buy alcoholic drinks but it is a requirement of the liquor license to also have food. Those meals are mostly light meals including grazing boards and dishes involving local produce including cured meats and cheese. There is also a children's board. "I just enjoy hospitality," she said. "I've always been a business owner, I had my own beauty salons for 23 years, I had Hill Street Grab N Go and the Mountain Tea House." The business is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to late. Ms Kenny is also looking for extra staff.

