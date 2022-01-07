news, local-news,

SKULL Island prawns, Glacier 51 toothfish and a 'snail pie' will be served along with some of Orange's best produce at a pop-up dining experience at Borrodell's Sisters Rock restaurant next Thursday. The five-course meal, which is a collaboration between Glebe eatery Beckett's chef-patron Jeff Schroeter, and Sisters Rock counterpart Charles Woodward, is part of Good Food Month, which is branching into country regions. The pair have been looking forward to working together with Schroeter's signature dishes, including the escargots en cocotte, affectionately known as snail pie, to be featured, along with Woodward's Towac Valley Bombe Alaska with Borrodell cherry icecream. Borrodell's wine and truffle manager Luisa Machielse said the chefs were excited about the collaboration. "Jeff grew up in rural Australia, so he knows the value of the land and what it can produce. "Charles has more of a molecular style," she said referring to Mr Woodward's technique. In a tragic end to the year for Borrodell Estate, owner Borry Gartell died after a quad bike accident in December. Ms Machielse said the restaurant would continue with his philosophy of "bringing joy to people" through events such as the Beckett's pop-up. Tickets are $200 with wine or $144 without. Go to www.goodfoodmonth.com

