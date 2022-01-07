'Safety' restrictions to return to NSW to deal with Omicron surge

coronavirus,

The NSW government is expected to reintroduce certain "safety restrictions" across the state - including a pause on major events, restrictions on some elective surgery and bans on singing and dancing in pubs - in response to the surge of Omicron. It's been reported the changes will be signed off by the government's COVID economic recovery committee on Friday morning, following a meeting of the committee on Thursday. It's understood pubs and clubs would also be discouraged from allowing people to drink while standing up. Nine was reporting the restrictions were being labelled as "safety measures". The number of COVID-positive people are at record highs with more than 1000 people identified with the virus in the Western NSW Local Health District in two days.

