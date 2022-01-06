news, local-news,

Orange residents may have noticed a change in the taste and smell of the city's tap water recently, however Orange City Council is assuring resident's there are no water quality issues. Orange City Council communications officer Allan Reeder said the issue resulted in a power failure in ozone equipment used at the treatment plant that is used to treat odours in the town water that sometimes arise. However, he said other equipment used to treat water quality at the plant was not affected. "Like many dams in western NSW the amount of blue-green algae in Suma Park has been increasing due to higher than usual amounts of organic material being washed into the dam, and higher summer temperatures," Mr Reeder said. "These higher algae levels produce an unpleasant odour and that's normally dealt with by increasing the amount of ozone treatment. However, he said that during the holiday break, a power failure in the ozone equipment meant water couldn't be treated to the usual level to remove odour. "Extra generators have been installed and the ozone treatment of the water is now back to normal levels," Mr Reeder said. "Odour-free water is again being produced. "It will take a number of days for the previous water with its odour to be flushed through city's reservoirs and disappear. "It's important to remember that the Orange plant's other water treatment equipment was not affected by the limited power failure and continued to operate as normal. "Water quality was not affected throughout this period, and water in Orange continues to be up to normal drinking water standards."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/58ed6876-d112-4dfd-b6ac-fe9fcdd6cac0.JPG/r0_183_5568_3329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg