Two men are dead following a crash between a NSW Rural Fire Service truck and a Ford Falcon on Thursday. NSW Police have commenced an investigation into the fatal two-vehicle crash north of Lithgow on the Castlereagh Highway at around 9.30am on January 6. The accident occurred near Pearsons Lookout, around 5km south of Capertee in the region's east, and the two male occupants of the Falcon died at the scene. They are yet to be formally identified. The four occupants of the RFS truck were uninjured. The male driver has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing. Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and have established a crime scene and they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/a902f4f7-73ef-4324-bdb7-638f233c0150.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg