A saxophonist who recently graduated from Orange High School has been awarded the Orange Regional Conservatorium's Director's Award. Orange Regional Conservatorium director Donna Riles presented the annual award to Eric Driver. Mrs Riles said he had a passion and engagement with music across a number of music groups and styles and has shown a level of skill and discipline since he has been at the conservatorium. "I'm pleased to be able to award Eric this prestigious recognition of longtime learning at the conservatorium," Mrs Riles said. Mr Driver also completed his AMEB Certificate of Performance through the conservatorium and was nominated for ENCORE, a program of outstanding performances and compositions by students from the HSC Music examinations. Although Mr Driver was not selected, his mother Marita Sydes said it was still an honour to be nominated and to win the conservatorium's award. "He's been playing some sort of musical instrument since the start of school," Ms Sydes said. "Both myself and hubby Patrick [Driver] are very proud, he's worked very hard and he's deserved the recognition he's getting. It's been fantastic to watch him grow as a musician." Ms Sydes said her son began his musical career, on recorder with the PCYC music program. He then transitioned to violin and viola, sang in school and Orange Regional Conservatorium choirs, moved over to saxophone and enjoyed opportunities provided by the NSW Arts Unit State Wind Band and West of the Divide Choir. Mr Driver has most recently been an active member of the Orange Regional Conservatorium, Orange Youth Orchestra, Big Phatt Jazz Band, Chamber Academy Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Chamber Choir. Mrs Sydes said he is currently enjoying a break away with friends before he starts university next year. She said he studied Music 2 as well as Extension HSC music and topped music at the high school. However, he's still waiting for his final HSC marks and ATAR which will be released later this month and will determine which university he goes on to attend but he already has early acceptance to the University of Wollongong. "He's looking into getting into engineering and architecture," Ms Sydes said. "Maths, music and woodwork are his passions." Mrs Riles said music lessons will return to the conservatorium on January 31 and anyone who is interested in joining a music group or ensemble is encouraged the phone the conservatorium for more information.

