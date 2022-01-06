news, local-news, Newell Highway, Dubbo, Transport for NSW

Motorists are facing potholes and a reduced speed zone along a section of the Newell Highway north of Dubbo as the state's roads department contends with damage to its network from "prolonged wet weather". The speed limit for southbound traffic has been cut from 90 kilometres-per-hour to a new restriction of 60km/h from Brocklehurst's outskirts. The reduction was made on December 23, for a highway section about three kilometres in length. The Newell is a major road link between Victoria and Queensland. "Transport for NSW constantly monitors the road network and continues to prioritise remediation work across the region," a spokesperson said. "Prolonged wet weather in the region including localised flooding over extended periods has impacted the network. "The safety of road users is our priority. Transport is continuing to carry out high priority repairs across the network, with road safety being a key factor in how resources are directed. "Transport has a program of heavy patching and is in the process of securing additional resources to carry out further work across the network, including on the Newell Highway." Motoring body the NRMA cautioned people to play it safe when behind the wheel and reported the rough road near Dubbo was not an isolated example. "We're seeing obviously a lot of damage across the road network right across NSW, because of all the sustained rain we've had throughout summer," NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said. "So there's a lot of work to be done. "Obviously we always encourage councils and the department of transport to fix the roads as quickly as possible and to prioritise the high-risk areas, and that's also important. "There's a fair bit of stress on the network, as a result of the sustained weather we've had for the past few weeks." The condition of the roads and the holiday period made it more important than ever for motorists to exercise caution, Mr Khoury said. "We would urge drivers to be extra patient at this time of year, because of that factor, it's busy anyway this time of year, but the fact that you've got roads damaged by continued rain is all the more reason to plan longer for your journey," he said. "If you're heading home, assume it's going to take longer than it normally would, based on that."

