sport, local-sport,

WESTERN received a tough welcome back to the Bradman Cup on Tuesday at Newcastle as they were comfortably beaten by Central Coast. Central Coast laid down a target of 4-255 to chase, led by an unbeaten century to Liam Roche (113 not out), and Western struggled to build up partnerships in response. Western were all out for 149 in pursuit. The were some highlights for Western on a day of big challenges. Bathurst bowler Liam Cain had a stunning first spell of 1-5 from five overs, including a maiden, while fellow BDCA player Eli Morris was economical with 0-10 from four overs. Western kept the run rate down during a solid beginning to their day with the ball, limiting Central Coast to 1-35 off the first 13 overs. After a measured start Central Coast really got things going after the first drinks break as Jaylen Johnston (58) and Roche picked up the run rate. Their stand came to an end just shy of the century mark thanks to Western's Fletcher Hyde but Roche continued to pick apart the bowling attack. Cain was brought back into the attack, and added another maiden to his name, but with a Central Coast pair of Roche and Lochlan Smith (42 not out) already having their eye in, the going was tougher for the Bathurst bowler as he finished with 1-44 from 10 overs. Fletcher Hyde (1-27), Riley Goodsell (1-34) and Tyson Deebank (1-46) were the other wicket takers for Western. Things got off to a rough start with the bat for Western when Charlie Tink (1) was forced to retire hurt but Harry Roscarel and Orange's Angus Cornish got their side to 1-55 at first drinks following the dismissal of Fletcher Hyde (12). However, the wickets of Roscarel (28) and Cornish (38) would quickly put the Western boys on the back foot. Once Riley Keen (9) fell to make the score 4-105 the wickets started to trickle through after only a couple of runs for each partnership. Central Coast's Johnston backed up his big day with the bat as he took 4-35 from his 10 overs. Western had come to the second half of the tournament sitting on one win from three games. Things don't get a lot easier for Western as they prepare to take on the unbeaten North Coastal in Wednesday's fifth round. Western will end their time at the under 16s tournament with games against Newcastle and Central Northern across Thursday and Friday respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/c3154fe3-97c8-4919-bf3d-50a753f2117a.jpg/r0_9_1017_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg