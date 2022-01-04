news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance after firearms were stolen during a break and enter on Monday. About 9.30am, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District received reports of a break-in at a home on Marsh Street, Wellington. It was believed to have occurred between 3.30pm on Sunday, January 2 and 9.30am Monday. Police have been told nine rifles, two shotguns, ammunition, a compound bow and a safe were stolen from the home. Officers established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police, and have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of inquiries, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the area - or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area during the mentioned period - to contact Wellington Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Investigations continue.

