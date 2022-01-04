Letter to the editor | What's on your new year's wish list for 2022?
Comment
I've given up trying to keep New Year resolutions. In their place I try to make a short 'wish list' for the coming year.
Apart from the obvious wishes linked to world peace, climate change and COVID-19's rampage in Australia, these are some of my wishes for 2022:
- Significantly increased aid to those countries in Africa and elsewhere that urgently need it;
- Real respect and gratitude to all our frontline workers, including those in retail and hospitality;
- Improved cooperation and communication from all political parties;
- More younger people giving up some regular time to volunteer in their communities.
I'm sure that readers will have others to add to this short list.
Keith Curry
