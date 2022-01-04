news, local-news,

ASCOT Gardens Aged Care facility is working with the Public Health Unit after two rapid antigen tests within its community returned positive results for COVID-19. The facility is now awaiting PCR test results. In a letter to residents' families, the United Protestant Association's Spring Street facility said it has been advised by the PHU to isolate residents in their individual cottages while residents in the affected cottages will be restricted to their rooms until PCR test results are taken and negative results returned. Like a number of aged care facilities in Orange, Ascot Garden has been in lockdown since Orange's COVID-19 outbreak began last month. It has been conducting rapid antigen tests with its residents and staff since December 19. This was increased to daily for staff and visitors to Ascot Gardens from December 27. Ascot's outbreak follows a similar situation at Allity's Gosling Creek Aged Care facility last month.

