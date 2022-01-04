news, local-news,

THE owners of Orange's short-term rental accommodation are likely to be spared the fallout of poorly-behaved guests according to a local booking agency. NSW Police were urging owners of short-term rentals to do their due diligence when accepting bookings following a series of ugly incidents involving damage to houses in the metropolitan area. Police say that while many online short-term rental or homestay booking websites have banned the use of properties for parties, police across the state have been called to numerous large, loud, or out-of-control events hosted at this type of rental in recent months. Book Orange's Bec Hammond said the Orange agency hadn't experienced that problem and didn't expect to. "As far as that whole party thing, it just doesn't happen in Orange so we're really fortunate in that," Mrs Hammond said. "And I actually don't think it would ever get to the stage where it is like that." Mrs Hammond said guests travelling to Orange were here to relax and enjoy what the district had to offer, adding if they wanted to party, they would usually go to a coastal or Sydney destination. "Even if it's the hens or things like that, they're coming out here to have a really beautiful, relaxing time so nothing like that is going on within the homes which is really great." Mrs Hammond said there were a number of safeguards on bookings platforms while there were also some warnings signs. "Obviously payment is a big one," she said adding minimum stay restrictions of at least two nights also deterred partygoers while booking platforms also had safeguards. "We've just never had it as an issue." NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Alcohol-related Crime, Assistant Commissioner Peter Thurtell, was appealing to owners and managers of short-term rental properties to assist in preventing unauthorised parties. "Police are concerned about the increasing number of public disorder incidents, where homes are being seriously damaged, and the safety of attendees and the broader community is being threatened," Assistant Commissioner Thurtell said. "Anyone who would be disrespectful enough to trash another person's property would obviously not care about a corporation-imposed party ban, so the onus for protecting the property lies mostly with the owner. "If you are renting out your property, we encourage you to build strong relationships with neighbours who can keep you notified of concerning activity. "We also suggest you make sure your house rules are clear and guests know what is off-limits and consider extra insurance for any unforeseen circumstances." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

