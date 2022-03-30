news, local-news, Northern Distributor Road

The Northern Distributor Road has been recommended for reclassification from a local road to a regional road. The reclassification as recommendedin the NSW government's recently released Independent Panel's interim report into road classification, would enable greater funding access for maintenance while remaining the responsibility of Orange city Council. The NDR was part of 211.6 kilometres of local government roads in NSW were recommended in the report for reclassification to regional roads, which are classified as secondary roads between local and state roads. As part of the reclassification to a regional road, Orange City Council would maintain ownership and management of the road but the classification would allow increased funding assistance from the NSW government for maintenance. Packham Drive, between Molong and Manildra in Cabonne, was also supported for reclassification from local road to regional road but with a transfer of ownership and management to the NSW government. The decisions follow a submission from Orange City Council in October 2020 to have the NDR reclassified as a state road, which would have made management a state responsibility. Currently, Orange City Council has full responsibility for funding and undertaking upgrade and maintenance of the NDR, which serves as the heavy vehicle bypass of the Orange CBD. In its 2020 submission, the council reported that of the 10,000 vehicles per day that use the road, an average of just over 3000 heavy vehicles per day, 30 per cent, are heavy vehicles. Comparatively, of 10,000 vehicles per day on Summer Street, about 600 or six per cent were heavy vehicles. "The cost of ongoing maintenance and repair of this road is an unsustainable burden on council due to the high heavy vehicle use increasing the frequency and standard of intervention, compared to the rest of its road network," the council stated. In 2017 council staff had also negotiated an agreement from Transport for NSW to have the NDR reclassified as a regional road through a proposed review process but the review was delayed. In Orange, most roads fall under the local roads category but regional roads include Burrendong Way, Coronation Drive/Cargo Road, Peisley Street from the CBD to Forest Road and Whiley Road. State roads in the area include the Mitchell Highway, Forbes Road/The Escort Way, and Millthorpe Road. The recommended roads were from a priority submission round and applications made for road reclassification and/or transfer that were not recommended will be deferred and considered in the full submission round, which opens on Monday. Roads Minister Paul Toole said the NSW government had accepted the recommendations. All NSW councils can to submit proposals for reclassifications in the main round, and regional councils can submit proposals for transfers. The last Road Reclassification Review took place between 2003 and 2009, with implementation finalised in 2012.

