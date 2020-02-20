news, local-news,

Organic winemaker Tamburlaine has bought the large, former Cumulus winery facility at Cudal with big plans for its future in the Orange wine region. Tamburlaine managing director and winemaker Mark Davidson said they would be processing 2020 vintage fruit at the site. He said the company's expansion would help a growing pool of organic wine producers and allow Orange to lay claim to being 'Australia's Organic Winemaking Capital." Tamburlaine has not announced whether the site will have a cellar door however Mr Davidson said there was "plenty more growth ahead" for the company. "Soon we will be sharing other exciting developments with our loyal customers," he said. Mr Davidson said the Cudal winery was originally built to support a major expansion of the Orange wine region and helping local vignerons. "Last year it was standing idle with the prospect of permanent closure. All the facility required was some critical upgrades, improvements of its capacity to manage premium parcels of fruit and the winemaking team," he said. He said Aaron Mercer was the group senior winemaker while Monica Gray had been appointed as the site winemaker. Mr Davidson said Tamburlaine had interest in the Orange wine region since the late 1980s. "The move to Orange gives us the capacity to organically produce world-class cool climate varietals as well as the classic Hunter styles," he said. "Tamburlaine is now set as a big player in a relatively small organic pond." He said Tamburlaine produced 200,000 cases of wine annually between the Hunter Valley and Orange. Mr Davidson said the company was working to produce award-winning organic, vegan-friendly, low sulphur and no-added-sulphur wines. He said more farmers were converting to "new regenerative farming principles" and more consumers were seeking organic products. "We know how to successfully operate commercial quality vineyards entirely with biodegradable inputs, which will leave them in the best condition possible for future generations," he said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/89n2cnUd9z93XAfpAzrAGv/0e9644e6-b107-499c-93d5-6fd40456df11.JPG/r0_205_5456_3288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg