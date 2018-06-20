Entries now open for NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show

Entries are now open for the 27th NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show in Forbes.
In 2017 the NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show attracted a total of 524 entries from 89 vineyards/wineries across NSW and the ACT.
From these wines, 16 Trophies, 25 Gold, 56 Silver and 142 Bronze medals were awarded.
The show is open to all NSW and ACT wine producers that crush a maximum of 500 tonnes annually, however it is not open to any winery that is wholly-owned or part-owned by a large wine producer.
This year Chairman of Judges is Jeff Byrne who is the Chief Winemaker at Agnew Wines in the Hunter Valley.
“Jeff has served as a Panel Chair and Judge with us for many years and brings a wealth of experience to the judging team,” NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show President Mark Watts said.
“Jeff and the Committee have chosen Judges from across NSW Wine Regions and diverse parts of the industry who will select the top wines based on their appearance, aroma, body, taste and finish.”
After the successful introduction of online entries last year and thanks to system partner, Australian Wine Research Institute, an enhanced Showrunner system will be available this year.
For those not able to take advantage of online entries, to download this year's schedule and entry form visit www.nswwineshow.com.au
Mark said he encouraged all small wine producers from NSW and the ACT to view the Schedule and consider entering their wines into this prestigious show.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to have your wines judged by some of the state’s leading wine judges,” Mark said.
Entries for the 2018 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show close on Friday 20 July.
The show is scheduled for August 27 to 29 at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre.
For more information and online entry details visit www.nswwineshow.com.au or email smallwine@nswwineshow.com.au
Alternatively, contact the wine show chief steward Alistair Lunn on 0499 180 101.
